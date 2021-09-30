As the Tokyo Game Show goes semi-virtual, it attracts influencers but no fans.

As the Tokyo Game Show reopened on Thursday, it welcomed back influencers and media, but fans were only permitted virtual access to the top gaming convention.

The exhibition, which included Japanese video games and was usually visited by more than 250,000 people per year prior to the pandemic, was staged exclusively online last year.

Unlike many other large game exhibitions, TGS is accepting media and influencers this year, like Take, a Japanese YouTuber who was at the event to create content for his 180,000 subscribers.

“Seeing the pictures and having the most up-to-date information is amazing, but the true essence of video games is playing them with the controller in hand,” he told AFP.

“Even if it’s only open to influencers this year, I think it’s fantastic that we have a place to try things out.”

With only a limited few able to attend in person, the vast majority of Japanese gaming is providing fans at home and abroad with an enhanced online experience.

Virtual attendees can use a VR headset or a simple browser to view a venue in 3D.

They can also speak with other participants through voice or text using individual avatars while visiting game editor stands from home, and search for artifacts that unlock new content.

Virtual guided tours are also in the works, with a guide physically present at the exhibition guiding fans on a tour of the venue in Chiba, east of Tokyo, while they play the games on offer.

Some titles will be accessible for download as free trial editions for PCs, cellphones, and gaming consoles.

The game, which is based on the enormously famous manga and animated picture “Demon Slayer,” which shattered box office records in Japan, is getting an early look. In mid-October, it is likely to be launched.

Fans of the Final Fantasy series will also be hoping for some information about the eagerly anticipated next installment of the role-playing game.

While Square Enix has not named Final Fantasy XVI among the games it will be presenting, the series’ founder Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as the game’s producer, will speak at the event on Saturday.

TGS debuted in 1996 and quickly became a must-attend industry event in the early 2000s, though its prominence has waned in recent years as big-name games have been unveiled at competing events such as E3 and Gamescom.

However, it has remained extremely popular among gamers, and organizers have suggested that a virtual element be kept long after the outbreak to allow more gamers access.