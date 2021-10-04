As the Theranos trial continues, merchandise from the company’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes, is being sold online.

As the Elizabeth Holmes fraud prosecution enters its fifth week, apparel supporting and criticizing the Theranos founder is being sold online.

Holmes is accused of scamming investors, medical experts, and customers with a technology that she and her ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani claimed could detect ailments with just a drop of blood.

With Theranos, Holmes became a Silicon Valley sensation. She has previously worked as the vice-chair, COO, and president of a $9 billion biotech business.

If convicted, Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a sentence of 20 years in jail. Independent internet businesses now have more merchandising options thanks to the high-profile trial.

According to Business Insider, Holmes has a following of fans who buy stuff from sites like Amazon, RedBubble, and Etsy.

Some of the goods is in support of the former Theranos founder, with her image printed on mugs, T-shirts, and accessories with the phrase “girlboss” on them. Other goods make light of Holmes, with slogans like “fake it ’til you make it” and “fake it ’til you make it.”

“Gaslight, gatekeeper, girlboss” – phrases used to describe feministic capitalism – and “I wish disgraced founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes had an MLM so I could join it” are other references used to sell items with Holmes’ face plastered on it.

“They hate to see a women boss win,” one article claimed, while another said, “Disgraced founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes is my #GirlBoss.”

Fans of Holmes, or “Holmies,” as they are known online, may be able to relate to the Theranos founder because they see themselves in her and see their own mistakes being played out in public, according to Stephen D. Benning, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.