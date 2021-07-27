As the tech giant’s self-driving car project nears completion, Elon Musk slams Apple.

Elon Musk lambasted rival Apple on the results call on Monday as Tesla (TSLA) published its quarterly financials, leaving a clear impression about his thoughts on the Silicon Valley tech giant.

Apple is rumored to be developing its own electric self-driving car, but the corporation has been tight-lipped about the project. Titan is the project’s name, according to CNBC, and it’s being led by Doug Field, who returned to Apple in 2018 after five years at Tesla.

According to the news portal, a number of Tesla engineers and executives have left the company in search of work at Apple.

During the earnings call, though, Musk chastised Apple for its usage of cobalt, a metal found in lithium-ion battery cells used in both smartphones and electric vehicles.

“Apple utilizes approximately 100% cobalt in their batteries, cell phones, and laptops,” Musk told CNBC, “but Tesla uses no cobalt in the iron-phosphate packs, and almost none in the nickel-based chemistries.”

“On a weighted-average basis, we might use 2 percent cobalt compared to say, Apple’s 100 percent cobalt,” Musk said. Anyway, it’s just not a consideration.”

The use of child labor in the manufacture of cobalt has sparked controversy.

According to The Guardian, Apple and Tesla were listed as defendants in a human rights case filed on behalf of 14 Congolese parents and children who claimed their children were killed or maimed for cobalt to power smartphones, laptops, and electric automobiles.

According to the news outlet, Google, Dell, and Microsoft were also named in the claim, which was brought in Washington, D.C. by human rights company International Rights Advocates.

Musk slammed Apple once more later in the call, accusing the company of operating a “walled garden” in which it restricts what software can be installed on its iPhones through its App Store.

According to Business Insider, Musk stated, “It is our mission to help the advent of sustainable energy.” “It is not to build a walled garden and use it to bash our competitors, as certain firms have done in the past.”

After that, the millionaire coughed and said, “Apple.”

Apple’s “walled garden” strategy is being scrutinized by lawmakers and other businesses, including an antitrust trial earlier this year.

Musk also stated that he will not participate in future Tesla earnings calls unless he has “something very important to say.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.