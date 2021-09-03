As the Taliban’s insecurity grows, small businesses struggle to stay afloat.

Fahad made a solid life selling wedding dresses at his bridal shop in Kabul for ten years, but he hasn’t sold a single gown since the Taliban swept into town on August 15.

Tanveer, a local men’s tailor, shares a similar story: in over two weeks, he has only sold one classic shalwar kameez outfit.

In the meantime, Abdul Hassan, the owner of an electronics business, hasn’t moved a single appliance in 20 days and has switched off the lights and air conditioner to conserve money.

Fawzi, whose family owns a posh general merchandise store in the Parwan-e-Seh neighborhood, is doing better now that he’s added a new line of burqas and hijabs to the mix.

Since the Taliban retook power last month, small-business owners and traders have been struggling to make ends meet, with many threatening to close their doors and seek work elsewhere.

“Nobody has any money,” Fahad told AFP outside his bridal boutique, a fact backed up by long lines outside city banks every day.

The authorities have capped withdrawals at $200 per transaction.

And Fahad is already altering his business practices in order to avoid attracting the Taliban’s attention.

The heads of the mannequins modeling his dazzling outfits will be removed.

“We can’t reveal people’s faces or images, so I’ll remove their heads,” he told AFP.

For fear of retaliation, Fahad, like all of the merchants AFP spoke to for this report, begged not to be completely identified – or for his store to be recognized.

“Right now, we don’t know what we can and can’t do,” Fahad explained.

“So I’m attempting to act in the same manner as the Taliban did last time.”

Fahad was a young adolescent during the “last period” – from 1996 to 2001 – and generally unaware of the extreme Islamists’ oppressive control.

Women were mainly excluded from public life, television and music were outlawed, photographing people was considered idolatry, and males were required not to shave and wear only national garb.

The Taliban have pledged a gentler reign this time, but in the absence of a government and established rules, ordinary Afghans are unsure what they may and cannot do.

Tanveer, a tailor, says he won’t be selling another Western-style suit “for a long time.”

“Because I sell suits, I used to wear suits in my shop. He stated, “We make a big profit.”

“However, I am now dressed in a shalwar kameez. Brief News from Washington Newsday.