As the Taliban resurges next door, Iran is wary but pragmatic.

The Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan have alarmed Iran, but the Islamic republic appears to be taking a pragmatic approach and attempting to reach out to the resurgent militia.

Shiite Iran fears an influx of migrants escaping sectarian conflict, as well as the threat of an ideological adversary seizing control next door, with US and NATO forces rushing for the exit and the Afghan government collapsing following a succession of successes by the hardline Sunni organization.

“Unpleasant repercussions if extremist and violent movements like the Taliban come to power, from a stream of migrants to the empowerment of dangerous sects who share the Taliban’s philosophy on our eastern borders,” the reformist weekly Etemad warned on Sunday.

The Taliban claim to control about 85 percent of Afghanistan, less than seven weeks before the final US soldier leaves after two decades in the nation.

Officials in Iran, which shares a 900-kilometer (550-mile) border with Afghanistan, are concerned.

While Iran has long urged for US soldiers to leave Afghanistan, it is equally concerned about the ramifications if the Taliban, who ruled from 1996 until the US-led invasion in 2001, return to power or the nation falls back into anarchy.

According to Clement Therme, a scholar at the European University Institute in Italy, Iran is “trying to strike a compromise between the Islamic republic’s ideological inclination for militant anti-Americanism and the other important imperative of maintaining security on the country’s eastern flank.”

A new surge of refugees from a nation where the UN refugee agency has already warned of a “imminent humanitarian calamity” is one of the main concerns.

According to the organization, Iran already has about 3.5 million Afghans, accounting for nearly 4% of the country’s population.

Any additional influx would exacerbate the difficulties faced by a country that has been stuck in economic difficulty since Washington reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Iran is also dealing with the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, and is battling a fifth wave of infections.

After the Taliban claimed control of a crucial crossing, Iranian officials affirmed this week that the border with Afghanistan was “calm and secure.”

The ultra-conservative Iranian publication Kayhan, on the other hand, warned of possible spillovers from sectarian conflict in the neighboring country.

“The Taliban says that it has no animosity toward Shiites and that it respects Iran’s boundaries, but the Taliban’s policy, which is based on force, puts Shiites and our country’s borders in jeopardy,” it stated.

