As the Taliban impose new rules, deserted Afghan universities reopen.

On the first day of the Afghan school year, Monday, Kabul’s universities were nearly empty as teachers and students grappled with the Taliban’s new classroom restrictions.

The Taliban have pledged a gentler rule than they did during their first term in power, from 1996 to 2001, when women’s rights were severely curtailed and they were barred from higher education in Afghanistan.

This time, the extreme Islamist party has stated that under the new rule, women would be able to attend private universities, but they will be subjected to rigorous wardrobe and movement restrictions.

According to the Taliban, women can only attend class if they are dressed in an abaya – a flowing robe – and wearing a niqab – a facial veil with a small window to look through – and are separated from men.

On a nearly empty campus, Noor Ali Rahmani, the head of Gharjistan University in Kabul, said, “Our students do not tolerate this, and we will have to close the university.”

He went on to say, “Our students wear the hijab, not the niqab,” alluding to a head scarf.

On Sunday, the hardline group’s education authority released a lengthy paper explaining their classroom policies, which included the need that men and women be separated in the classroom – or at least separated by a curtain if there are 15 or less kids.

“We stated that we would not accept it because it would be difficult to implement,” Rahmani told AFP.

“We also stated that it is not true Islam, as it contradicts the Quran.”

Women must only be taught by other women or “old men” in private colleges and universities, which have sprung up after the Taliban’s first rule expired, and must utilize a women-only entrance.

To prevent them from mixing outside, they must also finish their lessons five minutes sooner than men.

The Taliban has made no mention of public universities thus far.

Some students, on the other hand, were relieved that women would be able to attend university under the new Taliban administration.

On social media, Zuhra Bahman, who administers an Afghan scholarship program for women, said she had spoken to some of the pupils.

“They are excited to return to university, even if it is in hijab,” she remarked.

“The Taliban’s decision to open campuses for women is a significant step forward. Let us continue to work together to reach an agreement on additional rights and freedoms.”

Separate entrances for men and women have already been established, according to Jalil Tadjlil, a spokesman for Ibn-e Sina University in the capital.

"We couldn't because we didn't have the authorization.