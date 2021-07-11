As the Taliban gain ground in Afghanistan, air defenses are being installed at Kabul Airport.

Officials announced Sunday that Afghanistan’s Kabul airport has been fitted with an air defense system to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban continued their ferocious attack across the nation.

Even as the insurgents claim control of 85 percent of the country, Washington and its allies are set to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month – a claim that is impossible to independently verify and that the government disputes – the US and its allies are set to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month.

With NATO seeking to secure a critical evacuation route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers, the Islamic fundamentalist group’s swift gains in recent weeks have prompted concerns about the security of the city and its airport.

The newly installed air defense system has been active in Kabul since 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the interior ministry. “The technology has shown to be effective in deterring rocket and missile assaults around the world.”

Tariq Arian, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, told AFP that it had been put at the airport, but officials didn’t say what kind of device it was or who installed it.

The Taliban have fired rockets and mortars against government soldiers across the countryside on a regular basis, and the jihadist Islamic State group (IS) is planning similar attacks on the city in 2020.

IS also claimed credit for a rocket attack on Bagram Air Post, the country’s largest US military base, which was recently handed over to Afghan forces.

According to a foreign security official and media reports, the US military has installed multiple C-RAMs (Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar Systems) across its sites, including at Bagram, to destroy incoming rockets targeting the facilities.

Cameras built within the C-RAMS detect approaching rockets and inform local forces.

When US and NATO soldiers leave Kabul airport next month, Turkey has agreed to provide security.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Turkey and the US had agreed on the “scope” of how the airport will be operated under Turkish administration.

Since early May, when the last US soldiers left Afghanistan, Taliban fighters have launched a swift onslaught across the country, but mostly in the northern and western provinces.

As the security situation in Afghanistan worsens, India’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday that it was pulling workers from its consulate in southern Kandahar, where the Taliban are fighting Afghan forces on the outskirts of the city.

Added a security source. Brief News from Washington Newsday.