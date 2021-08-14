As the Taliban close in on Kabul, Afghan President Hamid Karzai vows to “remobilize” his forces.

As Taliban insurgents inched closer to the capital after routing the country’s defenses over the previous week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday that remobilizing the country’s armed forces was a “top priority.”

The president made no indication that he would quit or accept responsibility for the current crisis, but did say that “consultations” were underway to assist settle the conflict.

“Remobilization of our security and defense forces is our top priority, and major initiatives are being done in this regard,” he stated in a televised speech, looking solemn and sitting in front of an Afghan flag.

But, as the government’s control over Afghanistan has all but disintegrated in recent days, Ghani offered little specifics on what his administration was planning.

As security deteriorated, US Marines returned to manage emergency evacuations from Afghanistan, and foreign embassies hurried to remove their staff.

Kabul has basically become the beleaguered last stand for government forces that have offered little or no resistance elsewhere, as the country’s second and third largest cities have fallen under Taliban hands.

Insurgent fighters have set up camp just 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, forcing the US and other countries to scramble to evacuate their citizens out of Kabul in advance of a predicted all-out attack.

Heavy combat was also reported in the area of Mazar-i-Sharif, a remote outpost in the north where warlord and former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum had collected his anti-Taliban force.

Jalalabad, Gardez, and Khost — all Pashtun-dominated and unlikely to provide any resistance now – were the only remaining cities of any significance that had not yet been seized.

As the first American forces from a planned 3,000-strong re-deployment arrived in Kabul to protect the airport and coordinate evacuations, embassy workers were ordered to begin shredding and burning sensitive material.

On Friday, a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, announced the departure of employees from their embassies.

The dominant attitude among Kabul residents and the tens of thousands who have sought safety there in recent weeks has been one of confusion and fear.

Muzhda, 35, a single lady who fled nearby Parwan with her two sisters and arrived in the capital with them, expressed her fear for the future.

“I cry all the time,” she told AFP.

“I’ve previously declined marriage proposals… I’m going to commit suicide if the Taliban compel me to marry.”

