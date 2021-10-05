As the Taliban attempts to manage its image, some girls return to school.

Taliban officials and instructors said Tuesday that girls have returned to certain secondary schools in Afghanistan’s northern provinces, but they are still excluded from classrooms in much of the country.

At a stage-managed gathering, the new hardline government also stated that some female civil officials had been called back to work and that a backlog of payments would be paid, indicating that the Islamists may be attempting to soften their public image after only 50 days in office.

Hundreds of schoolgirls in black, some wearing white head scarves and others wearing black face veils, sat in chairs waving Taliban flags, according to a video shared by the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

“Girls are attending to high schools in Khan Abad, Kunduz Province,” Shaheen, the new Afghan government’s permanent representative to the United Nations, tweeted from Doha.

However, in Kabul, education ministry employee Mohammad Abid told AFP on Tuesday that the Taliban’s interim central government had made no policy changes, saying: “High schools are still closed for ladies.”

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan brutally and oppressively from 1996 to 2001, have sparked international outrage by virtually barring women and girls from education and labor across the country, while gradually robbing Afghans of their rights.

They have allowed girls to attend primary school from the beginning, but they have insisted that neither they nor their female teachers be allowed to return to secondary school.

Girls can return to high school if their safety and strict gender segregation under the group’s rigid interpretation of sharia law can be secured, according to the group.

Last month, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that work on “problems of education and work of women and girls” was “going,” and that schools will reopen “as soon as feasible,” without specifying a timeline.

“More time is required… Because the system has changed and an Islamic system is in place, instructions on how to cope with their employment, services, and education are required.”

A reporter for Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) can be heard declaring in the news clip posted by Shaheen that “schools are open for girls, and there are no restrictions.”

After that, a Taliban member is questioned on video, indicating that girls and boys in grades seven through twelve are attending school in the district, and that “there have been no troubles for anyone so far.”

Girls in a high school in the Imam Sahib district had returned, according to a headmaster in Kunduz city, the province capital. Brief News from Washington Newsday.