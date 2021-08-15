As the Taliban approach Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country.

According to a top official, President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, effectively handing power to the Taliban as they approached Kabul and sealed a statewide military triumph in just ten days.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the peace process, said, “The former Afghan President has left the nation, leaving the people to this situation.”

“God will hold him responsible, and the people will be judged.”

He didn’t say where Ghani was going, but Tolo News, a key Afghan news organization, speculated that he was travelling to Tajikistan.

The Taliban had demanded Ghani’s resignation throughout months of peace talks with the government, but he had doggedly held to power.

The Taliban have made a fast sweep across the country in just over a week, with soldiers unable to retain areas without US military assistance.

The insurgents have stated that they desire a “peaceful handover” within the next few days, two decades after US-led forces overthrew the government in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, the organization issued an order to its militants not to enter the capital, claiming that protection would be provided by remnants of the government’s military.

Later, a Taliban spokesman stated that in order to maintain law and order, Taliban forces should invade regions vacated by Afghan forces.

“God forbid the common thieves and robbers in Kabul mix, the abusers do not damage the people,” the Taliban stated in a statement. “The Islamic Emirate instructed its soldiers to penetrate the neighborhoods of Kabul from which the enemy fled.”

“Theft and robbery are a possibility.”

Thousands of police officers and other members of the armed forces have abandoned their stations, uniforms, and even guns, raising worries of a security vacuum in the capital.

With the support of thousands of troops deployed to the city to assist with the evacuation, the US began transporting its people and Afghan personnel to Kabul airport.

On the other hand, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed similarities to the tumultuous US exit from Saigon in 1975 on Sunday.

“The truth is, we went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with a single purpose in mind,” he stated.

“It was to deal with the terrorists who struck us on September 11th. That mission was accomplished.”

The Taliban’s impending takeover in Kabul has sparked anxiety and terror among citizens who fear the group’s strict version of Islam.

Afghans have been stunned by the extent and speed of the rebels’ march. Brief News from Washington Newsday.