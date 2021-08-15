As the Taliban advance on Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country.

According to a top official, President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, effectively handing authority to the Taliban, who have now entered the capital Kabul to complete a national military victory in just ten days.

The Islamist insurgents claimed they had entered numerous sections of the city to “guarantee security,” according to a spokesman for the group.

According to three top Taliban officials, the militants have taken possession of the presidential palace and are holding a security meeting in the capital.

The Taliban have completed a fast sweep of the country in just over a week, with forces unable to retain territory without the help of the US military, which is completing its 20-year presence in the country.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the peace process, said, “The former Afghan president has fled the nation, leaving the people to this situation.”

“God will hold him responsible, and the people will be judged.”

Abdullah did not say where Ghani was headed, but Tolo news, a renowned Afghan news organization, speculated that he was travelling to Tajikistan.

The Taliban had demanded Ghani’s resignation throughout months of peace talks with the government, but he had doggedly held to power.

The insurgents have stated that they desire a “peaceful handover” within the next few days, two decades after US-led forces overthrew their administration in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, the group issued an edict prohibiting its militants from entering the capital, claiming that security would be provided by remnants of the government’s military.

Taliban forces had entered many areas, according to a spokesman.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that “military elements of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have entered Kabul city to maintain security,” and that “their advance is going normally.”

Thousands of police officers and other members of the armed forces have abandoned their posts, uniforms, and even guns, raising worries of a security vacuum in Kabul.

With the support of thousands of troops deployed to the city to assist with the evacuation, the US began transporting its people and Afghan personnel to Kabul airport.

There had been “reports of the airport catching fire,” according to the US embassy, but these were not immediately confirmed.

As foreign people and Afghans flocked on the facility to attempt to flee the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western alliance was striving to keep the airport operational “to enable and organize evacuations.”

