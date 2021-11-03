As the supply chain crisis threatens the holidays, thieves are now stealing from backlogged cargo containers.

With a backlog of cargo containers in California ports, the United States’ supply chain is dealing with a new problem as it tries to discharge products in time for the holidays: theft.

“The more that the supply chain, in general, is backed up, the more cargo you’re going to have sitting,” Scott Cornell, Travelers’ crime and theft specialist, told CBS’ “Money Watch.” As a result, thefts have a greater chance of occurring.” Thieves are targeting cargo containers laden with electronics and domestic products, according to Business Insider, which is causing additional product delays for consumers.

Thousands of boxes from cargo containers hauled by Union Pacific trains have been dumped over railroad lines in Los Angeles, according to KNBC, an NBC affiliate in the city. Many were said to be deserted.

According to KNBC, the location near the tracks where the boxes were discovered is surrounded on both sides by homeless encampments.

Union Pacific verified the stolen items to the news organization, stating in a statement that it is aware of the thefts and is cooperating with local law authorities to resolve the problem.

On Monday, a port official told KNBC that all cargo containers at the port are secured.

As of Monday, 77 container ships were moored outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, ready to be offloaded.

President Joe Biden said in October that the ports will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist alleviate the backlog, but the ports have claimed they won’t be able to boost their work schedules unless trucking companies and warehouses ramp up their operations, according to KNBC.

According to CargoNet, which tracks thefts along the supply chain for firms, and as reported by CBS News, as much as $45 million in cargo thefts were reported from January to September. Cargo thefts cost $68 million in 2020, and $49 million in 2019, according to CargoNet.