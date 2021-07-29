As the Senate drafts a bill to legalize marijuana, cannabis pharmaceuticals are hopeful.

As senators in the United States debate a draft measure to legalize marijuana on a federal level, the cannabis industry’s titans prepare for what may come next.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, if passed, would remove marijuana off the Controlled Substances Act, expunge federal convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, and create a system to tax the drug.

It would also provide an opportunity for cannabis medicinal businesses like Tilray, based in Canada, to flourish in the United States.

Tilray CEO Irwin Simon told Yahoo Finance, “I see cannabis in some form becoming legalized in the next 18-to-24 months.” “Believe me when I say that when legalization happens, we will be ready… to be a part of it.”

Currently, recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states and Washington, D.C., while medical marijuana is authorized in 37 states.

“My game plan here is to build the world’s largest cannabis firm based on consumer brands,” Simon added. “And those brands will be established around adult use, medicinal cannabis, drinks, edibles, and food,” says the author.

President Joe Biden supports federal decriminalization of marijuana, reclassifying it as a Schedule II substance for further research, and expunging prior criminal records. During an April press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters that he supports the legalization of medicinal marijuana while allowing states to decide whether or not to allow it for recreational use.

Despite these optimistic predictions for marijuana legalization in the near future, passing of the bill through the Senate could be difficult.

The bill’s proponent, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will require 60 votes to pass. Given the 50-50 divide in the Senate, he’ll need the support of at least ten Republicans.

According to the New York Times, libertarian-leaning Republicans are generally in favor of repealing marijuana prohibition. Party leaders, on the other hand, are expected to oppose the Democrats’ plan, given its focus on restorative justice and government involvement in the cannabis sector.

At a press conference in the Capitol, Schumer said, “It’s not simply a notion whose time has come; it’s long overdue.” “We’ve all witnessed the anguish of a young person arrested with a modest bit of marijuana in their pocket. And, as a result of marijuana’s past overcriminalization, they have a very serious criminal record that they will have to live with for the rest of their lives.