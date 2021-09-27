As the Royal Sweetheart Returns, Japan awaits wedding news.

As Princess Mako’s boyfriend arrived to Tokyo on Monday after years of public turmoil about their marriage, Japanese romantics and royal watchers held their breath for a wedding announcement.

The news of the couple’s reunion has generated a media frenzy, with reporters trailing Kei Komuro, 29, around the streets of New York, where he moved for law school, in recent days.

Major television networks broadcast live images of his jet landing, with rumours claiming that the long-awaited wedding could take place as soon as next month – more than three years after it was abruptly canceled.

Mako, 29, is Emperor Akihito’s eldest granddaughter, albeit she will lose her title after marrying a commoner due to Japan’s imperial succession regulations.

After a scandal emerged over claims that Komuro’s family had ran into financial troubles, with his mother failing to return a four-million-yen ($36,000) loan from a former fiance, the couple’s wedding was postponed.

It was his first return to Japan since he left for America in 2018, according to local media, in an apparent attempt to diffuse unfavorable attention following the tabloid reports.

Komuro was greeted by camera flashes, film teams, and a swarm of excited reporters as he stepped off the plane at a Tokyo airport on Monday.

He bowed low to the media and did not speak, dressed in a dark suit with his long hair tied back. According to Japan’s border laws, he would be quarantined for two weeks.

According to NHK, the Imperial Household Agency is arranging a wedding for next month and will make an announcement soon.

Mako is also rumored to be considering a relocation to the United States following her wedding, evoking analogies to another contentious royal pair, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Japanese media reported earlier this month that the couple had decided to marry without any conventional rites, rejecting a compensation that is traditionally given to female royals who marry outside the family.

The amount of the payment is unknown, although estimates suggest it is in the range of 137 million yen or more.

Mako is the younger sister of Prince Hisahito, the only male successor to the Chrysanthemum Throne who is not his father.

Only male members of the family are eligible for the throne, and offspring of female royals who marry commoners are excluded.