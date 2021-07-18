As the riot cleanup continues, South Africa’s president will address the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was set to join post-riot clean-up activities on Sunday, as his government warned against vigilantism and sought to avoid racial conflict in the aftermath of the turmoil.

More than 200 people were killed during a week of unrest in which rioters looted shopping malls and unidentified parties set fire to major industrial infrastructure and disrupted trade routes.

The unrest was the worst in post-apartheid South Africa, and it began after former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for obstructing a corruption investigation.

On Monday, his graft trial in a separate case is set to resume.

Only one of the suspected masterminds of an attempted “insurgency” that caused an estimated $1 billion in damage has been caught, putting Ramaphosa under increasing pressure.

Because many stores were damaged while others remained closed, access to basic essentials like food has become an urgent issue in communities hit by looting, arson, and violence.

Many people in the worst-affected province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are increasingly going hungry.

Trestle tables were stacked high with donated fresh veggies and bread at a Durban branch of the Grace family church to assemble food boxes for those in need.

Residents of Phoenix, a township outside of Durban populated largely by Indian-origin South Africans, were accused of victimizing their black counterparts, prompting Police Minister Bheki Cele to issue a warning against “vigilante activities.”

“If we hear that people are being racially profiled at roadblocks set up in the area… (people) including police are being intimidated, violated, and in extreme cases, people are being beaten up, and their cars are searched and torched (this) is simply criminal and will not be tolerated,” he said late Saturday in a statement.

He added that a task force of ten investigators would be sent to the area to look into the deaths of 20 persons during the chaos.

Some of the 212 individuals slain across the country were shot, while others died in looting stampedes.

Along with the human and economic toll, officials in the Durban area blocked many beaches, warning of probable contamination following a chemical release at a business that caught fire during the chaos.

Ramaphosa will visit shopping centers in Soweto township, the most populous area of Gauteng Province, the country’s economic powerhouse, where riots and theft also occurred, to assist business owners with clean-up operations.

“The African National Congress (ANC) leadership will review the damage caused by recent looting and vandalism, as well as involve communities and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.