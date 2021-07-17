As the regime prepares to respond, Cuban President Raul Castro dismisses unrest as a “lie.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized a “false narrative” about unrest on the Caribbean island on Saturday, as the Communist leadership fought back against claims of significant dissent in the past.

“What the world sees of Cuba is a lie,” Diaz-Canel stated during a rally on the Malecon, Havana’s iconic beachside promenade, with ex-president Raul Castro and tens of thousands of supporters.

The march, as well as similar ones in other towns, was the regime’s first public response to the anti-government rallies that erupted last weekend in Cuba, bringing thousands of people to the streets.

Saturday’s event was billed as a “revolutionary reaffirmation,” according to organizers.

“Down with the Yankees!” yells the throng. “We were born to conquer, not to be conquered!” and “We were born to conquer, not to be vanquished!” – mimicked Fidel Castro, the original Cuban revolutionary and former president, in his anti-imperialist rhetoric.

Diaz-Canel denounced the spread of “fake photos” on social media that “glorify the fury and destruction of property,” according to him.

He claimed the photographs had done “immense damage to the national soul.”

Thousands of Cubans marched in 40 locations on July 11 and 12, chanting “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We’re Hungry.”

Since the protests erupted amid the greatest economic crisis in decades, one person has died and more than 100 have been detained.

On Saturday, the president claimed that there is a “overflowing hostility on social media.”

His supporters, who had been summoned from their workplaces and institutions, carried red, blue, and white Cuban flags and the 1959 revolution banner. Both Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro were greeted with thunderous applause.

The appearance of Castro, who had been called out of retirement due to the urgency of the situation, was notable. He was dressed in his olive-green general’s uniform, a nod to his revolutionary work with his brother Fidel Castro.

“Everyone who cares about the revolution, who cares about Fidel, for everything he accomplished for this nation and must continue to do, realizes what Raul’s presence here means,” said Carlos Cruz, 65, a rally participant.

Cuba banned internet service on the island for three days after the protests last weekend. On 3G and 4G networks, social media and messaging apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter remained restricted even after access was restored.

Cubans can only reach independent news providers through social media, and messaging apps are their primary means of communication among themselves.

President Joe Biden of the United States has stated that the US is examining measures to relax internet regulations, while analysts have warned that this could be difficult.