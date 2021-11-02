As the rebels advance, Ethiopia declares a national emergency.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia announced a statewide state of emergency and told inhabitants of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighborhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were on their way.

The steps were taken after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration for over a year, made reported progress.

“The state of emergency is in place to safeguard residents from atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the nation,” according to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

The bill was likely to be approved by lawmakers within 24 hours, according to Fana, though the exact provisions were not immediately available.

Officials in Addis Ababa announced new measures for the city’s five million people earlier on Tuesday, including the requirement that all firearms be registered within two days.

“All residents must be organized by blocks and neighborhoods to protect peace and security in their home area in coordination with security forces, who will coordinate activities with community police and law enforcement,” said Kenea Yadeta, the city’s Peace and Security Administration Bureau’s chief.

He also stated that young locals would be recruited to work with law enforcement, and that measures to boost vigilance would require cooperation from “all areas of society,” including landlords and hotel owners checking the IDs of renters and guests.

Abiy ordered troops into Tigray a year ago to capture and disarm the TPLF, citing the group’s attacks on army camps as the reason for the move.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2019 predicted a quick triumph, but by late June, the rebels had regrouped and reclaimed the majority of Tigray.

They then launched offensives on the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

The TPLF has seized control of two important cities in Amhara, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Addis Ababa, in recent days.

Leaders of the TPLF have not ruled out advancing on the capital, which has witnessed little fighting so far.

The government has denied TPLF territorial gains, which, if true, would be a major strategic breakthrough.

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to verify independently.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a different rebel group, has also boasted of recent advances in Amhara and the Oromia area around Addis Ababa.

The increasing conflict has alarmed the international community, with Western powers renewing calls for an immediate ceasefire for the African Union to mediate peace. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.