As the rally in Wall Street fades, Asian markets struggle to keep up.

Investors struggled to extend a global surge into a third day on Friday, despite another round of positive corporate earnings, with the Delta variant continuing to throw a shadow across trading floors.

Better-than-expected company reports and an apparently unshakeable optimism about the long-term economic recovery thanks to massive government stimulus and central bank largesse fueled Wall Street’s three main indexes to fresh highs on Thursday.

The worrisome surge in new coronavirus infections around the world – even in countries with high vaccination rates – has pushed numerous governments to reimpose lockdowns or containment measures, demonstrating the resilience of the positive attitude.

The European Central Bank promised that, while the eurozone was bouncing back quickly, it would keep its ultra-loose monetary policies in place until at least the end of March 2022, or until authorities feel “that the coronavirus crisis phase is over.”

In early trade, however, Asian markets were more lethargic, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all falling, while Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei rose. For a holiday, Tokyo was closed.

Despite the Delta increase, economists believe that the latest fall will lead to additional gains for equities as more vaccines are administered.

“One of the most underappreciated aspects of the equities markets right now is how much these (company) earnings have climbed, and how much analysts have had to move their earnings predictions up,” Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s Tracie McMillion told Bloomberg Television.

She said she was keeping an eye on the Delta spread to see if it had an impact on consumer behavior and the transition from “excellent” to “very good” recovery.

After statistics revealed a surprising increase in unemployment claims, market strategist Louis Navellier said any fears that the Federal Reserve will contemplate tightening monetary policy would be alleviated by an uneven recovery in the labor market.

The bank’s policy meeting next week, he warned, would be scrutinized for any hints about its plans.

“Since the ECB was dovish in its announcement… and increased its quantitative easing, I expect the Fed to be dovish as well,” he wrote in a note.

“This suggests that ‘Goldilocks,’ i.e., an accommodating Fed and good economic growth, is projected to continue.”

However, he noted that 10-year Treasury yields in the United States were falling as investors turned to safer assets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.