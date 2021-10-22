As the price of the stock linked to Trump’s new social venture rises, trading has been halted at least 12 times.

The stock trading of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is intending to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, was halted at least 12 times on Friday morning.

The stock more than doubled after the firm unveiled its plans with President Donald Trump’s new media venture on Thursday.

On Friday, the stock nearly tripled in the opening minute of trade before being abruptly suspended. It was up to $175 in the morning and $88.78 at lunchtime, a 93.3 percent gain.

The stock market plunges are happening before investors have read a proxy statement with further information on the merger and how the new enterprise would operate. Although little specifics have been revealed, the price increase demonstrates investor confidence in the new combination.

Trump Media & Technology is attempting to compete with Facebook, Twitter, and Disney’s video streaming services.

Some investors appear to believe in Trump’s beliefs, while others see an opportunity for the company to amass a large audience quickly. However, a sizable portion of investors looked to be looking for a quick payday.

Users boasted about how much money they gained by hopping in and out of Digital World Acquisition Corp in several discussions on Reddit’s WallStreetBets community, where millions of traders share their victories and mistakes. Others wondered if they should pay attention to their fear of missing out.

Digital World Acquisition is a SPAC, or “blank-check” corporation, which stands for special-purpose acquisition company. It has just under $300 million in cash on hand, which it raised in its own initial public offering before seeking for a company to buy.

By combining with privately held companies, SPACs can provide a faster and easier way for them to get their equities listed on an exchange. They were quite popular early this year, but activity has dwindled as regulatory scrutiny and interest in them increased, at least until Trump’s pronouncement on Wednesday.

According to Michael Ohlrogge, an assistant professor of law at New York University who has studied SPACs, it can be difficult for cautious investors to wager that a SPAC's price will decline, a maneuver known as "shorting."