As the price of bitcoin rises to $62,000, a toddler makes a 6,500 percent profit.

As Bitcoin prices rise again to the $60,000 mark, a kid in Brazil achieved a 6,500 percent profit on one Bitcoin.

The four-year-old daughter, whose identity has not been revealed, received one bitcoin from her father, Joao Canhada, in 2017, when Bitcoin was still trading at $915.80.

“I bought 1 Bitcoin for my daughter as soon as she was born in 2017, not only as a gift, but as a method of investing in this new economy.” BTC was 5,000 Brazilian Reals at the time, according to Canhada, the creator of the Brazilian crypto exchange Foxbit.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin broke through the $60,000 barrier, reaching a high of $62,600 for the first time since April. According to Coin Desk, the price of Bitcoin was $62,109.89 at 10:14 p.m. Sunday.

After Bloomberg reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is ready to approve Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds, the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed (ETFs). If it passes, investors will be able to speculate on the cryptocurrency’s price without having to purchase any Bitcoin.

Furthermore, approving Bitcoin futures might allow investors to purchase or sell cryptocurrencies at a specific price on a specific date, according to CNET.

Bitcoin has risen about 90% in the last three months and is on the verge of breaking the $64,869 high set in April of this year.

“Bitcoin has been on a massive bull run for almost a week now. BTC climbed close to $63K ahead of Monday’s launch of the Bitcoin Futures ETF, which has sparked speculation. BTC has broken out of its channel pattern, and we should expect the upward trend to continue throughout the week. “The next resistance is predicted above $63.3K,” WazirX COO Siddharth Menon told Live Mint.

From little under $12,000 at the beginning of September 2020, bitcoin values soared over $60,000 in April 2021. In May, however, the price fell to $30,000 after Elon Musk indicated that he was ready to pull his support for the cryptocurrency.

Prices have also dropped as a result of Chinese authorities cracking down on cryptocurrency services.