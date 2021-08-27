As the pressure mounts, Apple makes concessions in the App Store.

As the US technology giant faces increasing scrutiny and legal challenges over its tightly controlled online marketplace, Apple has agreed to remove payment limitations on its App Store, a major adjustment disclosed in a settlement with small developers.

Small developers will be able to tell their consumers about payment methods other than the official App Store as a result of the shift.

The developers accused Apple of monopolistic distribution practices by operating the sole conduit to download apps or other content onto iPhones and other devices running iOS software in a class-action lawsuit.

The proposed settlement must be approved by the court.

The agreement “clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers,” according to a statement released late Thursday by Apple.

In addition, Apple is awaiting a decision in a related App Store issue brought by Epic Games.

Apple is facing increasing pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices, such as charging up to 30% commissions on sales made through the official App Store.

US senators filed legislation earlier this month that would make it unlawful for app store owners like Apple and Google to insist on using their own payment systems for transactions.

Apple claims that its App Store regulations are based on data security and privacy concerns.

In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in court that if iOS became more open and enabled third-party apps to be downloaded without being reviewed, it would become a “huge disaster.”

After Android, the iOS mobile operating system is the world’s second most popular. According to Apple, iOS-powered mobile devices spent $643 billion on apps last year.

As part of the agreement, Apple would provide access to a new $100 million fund for developers who earned less than $1 million each year between 2015 and 2021.

However, some analysts doubted that Apple’s payment would make much of a difference, and developers slammed the action.

iOS developer and former Tumblr chief technology officer Marco Arment tweeted, “It’s so comical watching Apple PR’s song and dance, shamefully clapping itself on the back, after yielding practically zero ground on the App Store’s most anticompetitive regulations.”

“You know this isn’t going to alter anything. We understand that nothing will change as a result of this.”