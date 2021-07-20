As the president of Afghanistan does Eid prayers, a rocket attack on the capital occurs.

On Tuesday, at least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace as Ashraf Ghani and a group of senior leaders prayed in the garden to mark the start of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

The first rocket attack on Kabul since the Taliban launched a series of offensives to coincide with the ultimate withdrawal of Western forces from the war-torn country, despite no immediate claim of credit.

The sound of approaching missiles disturbed the early morning holiday serenity heard across the strongly defended Green Zone, which includes the presidential palace as well as other embassies, including the US mission.

Hundreds of men can be seen praying in a video uploaded on the official palace Facebook page, even as rockets can be heard overhead and explode close.

President Ghani, clad in traditional Afghan garb and a turban, stands in the foreground, seemingly unfazed as the crowd bows in unison.

“The Taliban have demonstrated that they have no desire or intention for peace,” he stated later in a speech.

Three rockets appeared to have been fired from a pickup truck, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai. He stated that one of the bombs did not ignite.

He continued, “Based on our early knowledge, we have no victims.”

Last year, hundreds of people gathered to attend Ghani’s inauguration ceremony were attacked, leading others to escape.

There were no reports of casualties, but the extremist Islamic State organization (IS) claimed credit for the attack.

Tuesday’s strike comes as the Taliban launches a massive offensive across the country as foreign forces near the end of a troop pullout that is set to end on August 31.

It also comes a day after more than a dozen diplomatic missions in Kabul urged for a “immediate halt” to the insurgents’ merciless military advance, claiming it contradicted their claims of wanting to reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

The declaration comes after another round of fruitless discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha over the weekend, which many hoped would jumpstart the stalled peace process.

The statement added, “The Taliban’s offensive is in blatant opposition to their claim to favor a peaceful settlement.”

“It has led in the deaths of innocent Afghans, including through targeted killings, civilian displacement, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of key infrastructure, and communication network damage.”

The two sides have been meeting on and off in Qatar’s capital for months but have unable to reach an agreement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.