As the post-recession recovery continues, Hong Kong’s GDP increased by 7.5 percent in the second quarter.

Advanced numbers indicated Friday that Hong Kong’s economy is continuing to recover, albeit at a little slower pace than projected, with little sign that the international finance hub’s coronavirus pandemic quarantine will be lifted very soon.

According to government data, gross domestic product increased 7.5 percent from a year ago in the second quarter.

This compares to revised growth of 8% in the previous quarter and falls short of the median forecast of 7.8% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

GDP contracted by 1% quarter over quarter, compared to Bloomberg’s expectation of 0.8 percent contraction.

Hong Kong was in the midst of a deep recession when the coronavirus epidemic struck, having been pounded by the US-China trade war and then several months of civil unrest in 2019.

It recovered from six quarters of negative growth at the start of the year, bringing an end to a slump that lasted longer than the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and the global financial crisis of 2007-08.

By practically sealing itself off to tourists and implementing rigorous social distance and quarantine measures for any citizens or business figures visiting the area, the city has kept coronavirus cases to a minimum.

The restrictions have largely held the disease at bay, but they have come at a cost to the city’s economy, particularly in the tourist and retail sectors, as the city has been closed to the outside world – and mainland China – for the past 17 months.

Vaccination uptake has been modest, owing to lingering mistrust of the government as Beijing pushes down on dissent in response to the demonstrations of 2019.

Despite having enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone, just 46% of Hong Kong residents have had one or more injections.

Authorities are also issuing electronic coupons worth HK$5,000 ($640) to all adult permanent residents in the hopes of stimulating the economy further.

The HK$36 billion initiative, according to Finance Secretary Paul Chan, might contribute 0.7 percent to this year’s GDP results.