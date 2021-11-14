As the polls for the Argentine legislative vote open, Fernandez is under fire.

Argentines went to the polls on Sunday in midterm parliamentary elections that could result in President Alberto Fernandez’s center-left party losing its Senate majority.

In the mandatory vote for 34.3 million people, nearly half of the lower house Chamber of Deputies seats, as well as a third of the Senate seats, are up for grabs.

The Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) party of Fernandez is already a minority in the lower house, and observers fear it is in danger of losing its Senate majority.

“We want the Argentines to express their will so that we can construct the country they desire,” Fernandez said after casting his vote, accompanied by his wife.