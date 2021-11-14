As the polls for the Argentine legislative vote close, Fernandez is under pressure.

Argentina’s midterm parliamentary elections were held on Sunday, with center-left President Alberto Fernandez fighting to keep his Senate majority for the final two years of his tenure.

Nearly half of the seats in the lower chamber Chamber of Deputies, as well as a third of the Senate seats, are up for grabs.

“We’ve come to the end of a successful election day. Everything went according to plan “Wado de Pedro, the Interior Minister, spoke after the votes closed at 6:00 p.m. (2100 GMT).

He estimated that between 71 and 72 percent of people voted in the required election.

The first results should be available around 9:00 p.m.

The Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) is Fernandez’s political party.