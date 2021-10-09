As the polls close, the Czech billionaire Prime Minister is expected to win re-election.

Despite widespread charges of financial malfeasance, Czechs cast their final ballots in a general election on Saturday that is set to return populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis to power.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate is facing police charges in connection with alleged EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his dual role as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He dismissed the claims as a smear job, and surveys showed that the former communist was still the front-runner in the election.

Jan Hovorka, who was voting in the village of Zadni Treban southwest of Prague, said he hoped the ballot would “halt the oligarchization of politics, which puts democracy in jeopardy.”

“Politics should be seen as a public service paid for with public funds, rather than a way to gain as much money as possible,” he told AFP.

The two-day election ended on Saturday.

Ivan Kostelka, an ANO supporter, projected that around 30% of the electorate would vote for Babis, while the rest “could not agree and form a single party.”

He stated, “They would rather ruin everything.”

Babis himself called for “stability for this unstable moment” when he voted on Friday.

“Now is not the time to change the government,” he remarked.

“The major question is whether populist policies can triumph over more traditional and responsible politicians,” Tomas Lebeda, an expert at Palacky University in Olomouc, said.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Czech economy, which is mainly on on auto manufacture and exports to the eurozone, which the EU member with a population of 10.7 million has yet to join, is on the mend.

However, the epidemic, as well as recent hikes in pensions and public sector wages agreed by Babis’ cabinet, have widened the budget deficit.

“To give out the privileges, he has put a huge strain on the state budget, and he keeps insisting he won’t raise taxes. This is what I’d term fiscal populism “According to Lebeda.

Babis’ primary opponents are two coalitions: one, which combines the anti-establishment Pirate Party with the centrist Mayors and Independents, and the other, a three-party centre-right alliance known as Together.

Babis is the leader of a minority administration formed by the left-wing Social Democrats, which is backed in secret by the Communist Party, which controlled Czechoslovakia from 1948 until 1989.

According to polls, the two center-right coalitions could form a majority in the 200-seat house, while ANO will have to search elsewhere.

