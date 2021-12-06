As the PM faces a vote, security is tight in the Solomon Islands, which are in the midst of a crisis.

A no-confidence vote was held against Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday, with international peacekeepers guarding the city in fear of further political unrest.

As the opposition put forth a motion to dismiss Sogavare, accusing him of corruption and using Chinese cash to prop up his government, armed military and police set up checkpoints surrounding parliament and closed off streets in downtown Honiara.

As the discussion on the motion began, opposition leader Matthew Wale said, “This is a prime minister who has willingly surrendered our sovereignty for his personal political profit.”

In Honiara, police have imposed a booze embargo in the hopes of preventing a repeat of the tragic riots that erupted less than two weeks ago, when crowds went on a three-day rampage demanding Sogavare’s departure.

In anticipation of the no-confidence vote, a large number of people were seen departing the capital on chartered ships for the provinces on Sunday.

After the riots late last month, which left much of the Chinatown quarter in smoldering ruins and took at least three lives, shipping containers restricted entry to several downtown locations.

The US consulate in Honiara halted operations in anticipation of more violence, while peacekeepers from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea patrolled the capital’s streets.

Protests against Sogavare’s policies turned violent last week, fueled by poverty, unemployment, and inter-island rivalry in the 800,000-strong nation.

The Solomon Islands’ Central Bank put the cost of the rioting at $67 million on Monday, more than double its earlier estimate, claiming that 63 buildings in the capital were destroyed and looted.

It predicted that the disturbance would lose 1,000 jobs and hinder economic growth, warning that the country was “going backwards.”

Wale accused Sogavare of using Chinese funding to prop up his regime, accusing him of allowing “foreign cronies” to plunder the country’s natural resources.

“How is he supposed to make judgments that are only in the interests of the Solomon Islands, without regard for the PRC (People’s Republic of China)?” he said.

Sogavare claimed that Wale colluded with anti-Beijing foreign powers to trigger the riots, but Wale denied this, saying that it was the prime minister who answered to offshore logging and mining businesses.

Last month’s unrest was condemned by the opposition leader, but he added that “it pales in comparison to the plundering going on at the top at the expense of regular Solomon Islanders.”

Sogavare, 66, is in his fourth term as Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands and has been deposed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.