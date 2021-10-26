As the platform reports billions in profit, the ‘Facebook Papers’ have taken a hit.

On Monday, Facebook announced a quarterly profit of more than $9 billion, only hours after a US news organization published a slew of scathing stories claiming the business prioritizes development over people’s safety.

Since former employee Frances Haugen disclosed reams of internal papers proving management were aware of their services’ potential for harm, the social media giant has been embroiled in a new crisis, triggering a renewed US campaign for legislation.

According to Facebook’s latest earnings report, the company’s profit jumped by 17% to over $9 billion in the most recent quarter, and its user base expanded to 2.91 billion.

New reports had accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his platform bowing to state censors in Vietnam, noting that Facebook allowed hate speech to grow abroad due to language flaws, and that the company was aware that its algorithm encouraged toxic divisiveness online.

“These shocking records show that Facebook’s leadership ignored major internal alarms for years, choosing profits over people,” said US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Big Tech opponent.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Wired are among the news organizations that have since gotten access to the internal Facebook papers that Haugen first released to US authorities and which formed the basis of a damning Wall Street Journal article.

Facebook has slammed the reporting, accusing it of selectively publishing some of their mountain of internal studies in order to paint the social network, which is used by billions of people, in a negative light.

Haugen, who appeared before UK legislators on social media on Monday, has frequently stated that the corporation prioritizes its continued expansion and consequently earnings over the well-being and safety of its users.

“Facebook has been unable to accept even small slivers of profit being sacrificed for safety, and that is not acceptable,” she told the senators, adding that “the quickest way to grow” the social media platform is through angry or hate-filled content.

The current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and a renewed push from US lawmakers to crack down on social media. Facebook has previously been hit by major crises, but the current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and a renewed push from US lawmakers to crack down on social media.

According to a Monday Washington Post report, Zuckerberg personally approved a push by Vietnam’s authoritarian government to curb the dissemination of so-called “anti-state” posts.

The records, according to Politico, are a “gold mine for Washington’s anti-trust lawsuit” against Facebook, as they disclose internal employee chatter regarding the platform’s global domination.

