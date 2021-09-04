As the Panjshir Resistance Holds, the Taliban have yet to name a government.

The Taliban and resistance troops clashed again in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley on Saturday, even as the hardline Islamists finalize a new cabinet that would set the tone for their rule.

Faced with the task of transitioning from insurgents to rulers, the Taliban appear intent on putting down the Panjshir resistance before revealing who will run the country following the US army pullout on Monday, which was expected to bring an end to the country’s two-decade-long conflict.

Panjshir, on the other hand, has stubbornly held out under the Soviet Union’s occupation as well as the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001.

Fighters from the so-called National Resistance Front (NRF), which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, are thought to have stocked up on weapons in the valley, which is around 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul and guarded by a narrow canyon.

As rumors spread that the valley had fallen, celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul overnight, but the Taliban made no public claim Saturday, and a resident informed AFP by phone that the stories were untrue.

The salvos killed two people and injured 20 others, according to the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, while the Taliban issued a severe warning to its fighters to cease.

“Avoid firing in the air and instead thank God,” declared Zabihullah Mujahid, who is expected to become the new regime’s information minister.

“The guns and bullets you’ve been issued are public property. No one has the authority to squander them. Bullets can injure civilians, so don’t fire in vain.”

Former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who was locked up with Ahmad Massoud, the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, in Panjshir, confirmed the NRF’s precarious position.

In a video message, Saleh stated, “The situation is bad; we have been invaded.”

Saleh, who is usually seen in sharp Western suits, was seen in a traditional shalwar kameez tunic and a flat woollen pakol cap used by Panjshiris.

He went on to say, “The resistance is continuing and will continue.”

The vital district of Paryan, according to Taliban and resistance tweets, has changed hands multiple times in the previous few days, but this could not be independently verified.

Away from the valley, the international community was preparing for a flurry of diplomacy to deal with the new Taliban rule.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Qatar on Sunday, a critical participant in the Afghan tragedy as well as the venue.