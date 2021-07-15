As the number of Covid cases worldwide rises, the WHO issues a warning on “dangerous” variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on Thursday that “more dangerous” Covid-19 variations might rip the world apart, as global infections reached half a million per day, mostly due to the virulent Delta strain.

According to an AFP count of official sources, cases have been growing globally since the end of June, reaching 540,000 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

In a statement, the WHO’s emergency committee declared, “The pandemic is far from over.”

It emphasized “the high probability of the creation and global dissemination of new and potentially more hazardous varieties of concern that may be much more difficult to regulate.”

The virus has resurfaced in areas previously thought to have escaped the brunt of the pandemic, with Australia – acclaimed for its successful “Covid zero” approach – experiencing a rebound that has expanded to nearly 1,000 cases across the country in less than a month.

In the country’s second largest metropolis, Melbourne, around 12 million Australians were ordered to stay at home, following people in Sydney.

Dan Andrews, the state’s premier, said he made the decision to put the city – and the surrounding area – under lockdown for the fifth time “with a sad heart.”

He stated, “Nothing about this virus is fair.”

Since its first appearance in China in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over four million people across Asia and Africa.

Local officials in Tokyo recorded 1,308 new cases, the largest number since January, just over a week before the virus-affected Olympics’ opening ceremony.

An athlete in Japan and five Olympic staff, mostly contractors, tested positive for Covid-19, according to organizers.

This happened after eight hotel employees who hosted Brazil’s Olympic judo squad tested positive for the virus, and a member of Russia’s rugby sevens team was hospitalized after a positive test.

Organizers of sporting events face a unique dilemma with Covid-19.

Three members of the McLaren Formula One team, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive, the British team said Thursday, ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

As the Indian team prepared for a Test series in England, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive.

Rwanda is putting the capital Kigali and eight other districts under lockdown starting Saturday, putting countries with little healthcare facilities – and vaccination distribution skills — under severe strain.

By maintaining some of the continent’s strongest containment procedures, the East African nation had previously dodged the worst of the outbreak.

However, hospitals have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.