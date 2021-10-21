As the number of Covid cases rises, Moscow will shut down non-essential services.

Moscow, the capital of Europe’s worst-affected country, will shut down non-essential services between October 28 and November 7, the city’s mayor announced Thursday, as the country’s death toll rises and vaccination rates stagnate.

The 11-day closure was announced a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a statewide paid week off at the end of the month to combat rapidly spreading illnesses.

Russia reported 1,036 Covid-19 deaths in one day on Thursday, but experts cautioned that the worst is yet to come because only 35% of the population has been completely vaccinated.

During the non-working hours, Putin will have no face-to-face contacts, according to the Kremlin.

Authorities have gone to tremendous efforts in the past to safeguard the 69-year-old, who is said to be properly vaccinated by the Kremlin.

Sobyanin said all non-essential retail, sporting, and entertainment facilities in Russia’s capital, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, must temporarily close. Food, medication, and other necessities will be available in stores.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to sell take-out food, according to the mayor.

Schools will be closed and mass events will be prohibited, with days off falling on national school holidays. Theaters and museums will be able to remain open, but only QR codes will be accepted for admittance.

On Thursday, the education ministry suggested that all schools in the country close for a week.

The restrictions were essential, according to Moscow’s mayor, since “the situation in Moscow is continuing to evolve according to the worst-case scenario.”

When the limits lapse on November 8, Moscow will also stop providing free public transportation passes to unvaccinated travelers over the age of 60 or those suffering from a chronic illness.

The action, according to Sobyanin, was made to “defend the lives and health of the most vulnerable Muscovites.”

Officials claimed this week that the virus is spreading faster than ever, with 36,339 new cases reported in Russia on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have increased threefold in a month, according to Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, who linked it to the contagious Delta variety.

“One of the most successful epidemiological strategies for major cities,” she noted, was taking people off work.

Russia’s territories were also overrun outside of Moscow.

In coronavirus ward intensive care facilities, authorities in the Vladimir region east of Moscow reported there were “practically no beds left.”

Authorities in Voronezh, one of the worst-affected localities, claimed cemetery workers were “working to the limit” due to a sharp increase in deaths.

Meanwhile, despite the non-working week, a Moscow official stated that the capital’s cemeteries would operate “as usual.”

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's high death rates are due to a "unfortunately."