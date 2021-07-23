As the number of cases rises, the Sydney outbreak has been declared a national emergency.

The fast-growing coronavirus outbreak in Sydney has been declared a “national emergency,” state leaders announced Friday, as the city reported yet another record number of new infections.

The state of New South Wales pleaded with Canberra to deploy more vaccines and resources immediately after admitting that a month-long lockdown had failed to stem a Delta-variant outbreak.

Declaring the epidemic a national emergency might open the door to more federal assistance in the fight against the virus.

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, said, “We have an obligation on behalf of the nation to limit the virus.” “There’s no denying that the numbers aren’t in the correct direction.”

Her state reported 136 additional cases on Friday, a new high for this outbreak, which now has 1,782 cases.

Berejiklian said the government must “refocus” its glacial vaccination deployment because the virus is “spreading everywhere” and half of the country’s 25 million inhabitants are currently in lockdown.

Due to shortages of Pfizer vaccines and concerns regarding the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, only 12 percent of Australians have been properly vaccinated.

“At the very least, we need more Pfizer first doses,” Berejiklian said, warning Sydney’s five million inhabitants that the limitations may last until October.

She also declared that non-essential staff in certain parts of Sydney will be prohibited from leaving, tightening a lockdown that would almost certainly be extended formally next week.

Berejiklian stated, “It is very obvious that we will not be close to zero (cases) next Friday.” “We’ll have a better idea of what August, September, and October will look like next week.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized for the country’s sluggish vaccine rollout, admitting that targets were not met.

“I’m the one in charge of the vaccine campaign. “I also accept responsibility for the difficulties we’ve faced,” he added. “Obviously, we have some control over some things and we don’t have control over others.”

With the number of cases in Sydney increasing, Victoria’s premier, Dan Andrews, has asked for a “ring of steel” to be erected around the city, prohibiting any transit in or out.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand stated that a travel ban between the two countries would be in effect for at least eight weeks.

Quarantine-free entrance to New Zealand will no longer be available to Australians, and return flights for New Zealanders to Australia will be provided.

“Multiple outbreaks, in various levels of containment, have driven three states into lockdown,” Ardern said.

“These situations are putting New Zealanders’ health at risk… Now is the time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.