As the number of cases of Coronavirus rises, Olympic organizers defend the measures in place.

On Thursday, after reporting 24 infections among Games attendees, the biggest number yet, Tokyo Olympics organizers downplayed any relation to rising coronavirus cases in Japan.

According to Tokyo 2020 numbers, at least 193 athletes, media, Olympic personnel and contractors have tested positive for the virus, which does not include some cases at airports and training camps.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 9,583 cases overall, the highest number ever, with cases also reaching a new high in Tokyo.

Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee, said there was no evidence linking the Games to the growing figures.

He told reporters, “As far as I’m aware, there hasn’t been a single example of an infection spreading to the Tokyo public from the athletes or Olympic movement.”

“We have perhaps the most tested community anyplace… in the globe, and you have some of the toughest lockdown limitations in the athlete’s village,” he added.

The organizers also claimed that the Games are not putting additional strain on Japan’s medical system, despite experts warning that an increase in the number of cases could lead to a healthcare catastrophe.

They claimed that only two people linked with the Games are in hospitals, and that half of those who require medical attention are being cared for by their own medical staff.

“The rate of positivity is 0.02 percent out of 310,000 screening tests,” Adams remarked.

109 of the positive Olympic participants are Japanese citizens, with the rest coming from other countries.

The remarks came amid mounting alarm in Tokyo and elsewhere about a rapid increase in new illnesses, fueled by the more contagious Delta strain.

Tokyo has already declared a viral state of emergency, restricting restaurant and bar hours and prohibiting the sale of alcohol, and three neighboring regions are poised to follow suit.

Experts, on the other hand, say the constraints don’t appear to be working and advise consumers not to relax their guard.

According to national network NHK, a top government counselor on the virus stated, “The current situation is the worst ever.”

Shigeru Omi, a former top WHO official, adding that “it is their job to do everything they can… to prevent infections and a breakdown in medical services” now that the government and Olympic organizers had opted to go through with the Games.

Despite avoiding draconian lockdowns, Japan has experienced a relatively small viral outbreak, with roughly 15,000 deaths, although only around a fourth of the population is fully vaccinated.

