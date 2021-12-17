As the Nordics seek to atone for past wrongs, indigenous Sami are wary.

Ristenrauna Magga recalls the day in 1968 when she and her family were stripped naked as researchers took measurements and blood tests from her home in Finland’s far north.

“No one questioned the studies because Sami people were used to doing what we were taught,” Magga says of Finland’s “racial biology” program into the Sami minority, which lasted into the 1970s.

An estimated 100,000 Sami reside across the vast Arctic tundra of northernmost Finland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as Russia’s Kola peninsula, making them the EU’s only indigenous people.

Governments portrayed indigenous people and their culture as uncivilized and inferior during much of the twentieth century.

“They called us Lapps and said we were lazy and filthy,” Magga, 76, says AFP.

“That feeling of being dismissed and dismissed follows you around in whatever you do.”

Finland, Norway, and Sweden have stepped up efforts to atone for past wrongdoings in the last five years, establishing truth and reconciliation commissions and repatriating stolen Sami items.

The Sami, on the other hand, believe that their rights are still being ignored, citing government intentions to open up portions of their mineral-rich territory to mining corporations or new windfarms, putting their traditional reindeer herding livelihood at risk.

Unless new legislation are passed to recognize the indigenous people’s claim to their homeland, Magga, a lifetime Sami rights campaigner, sees Finland’s efforts to make amends as “government hand-washing.”

Assimilation practices put students into Finnish-language schools until the 1960s, when they were beaten or penalized if they spoke their own Sami languages.

“Many people have lost their language,” Magga adds, adding that this has resulted in feelings of shame and guilt.

“I still have to convince folks that if you weren’t taught it, it’s not your fault.”

Many Sami in Finland are anticipated to testify before an impending truth and reconciliation commission, the first meeting of which took place this week in the Arctic town of Inari.

According to a government release, the report’s goal is for the Finnish state to “take responsibility for its acts and… endeavor to strengthen the realization of the Sami people’s rights” by 2023.

The process will be “difficult,” according to Anni Koivisto, vice-president of Finland’s Sami Parliament. “It will force Sami people to open up scars that they don’t want to relive,” she added.

“People, on the other hand, are hopeful that it will boost our standing in the future,” Koivisto told AFP.

However, she emphasized that the commission's creation was "no tremendous joy or victory" in and of itself.