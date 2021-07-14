As the market grows, AI beefs up veggie burgers.

Do you have an issue with beef? Artificial intelligence is being used by a budding vegetarian burger company to suggest alternatives.

According to Firmenich, one of the world’s premier flavor companies, reproducing the sensation of beef involves not only flavor, texture, and color, but also how it reacts to cooking and how it feels in the tongue.

Emmanuel Butstraen, head of Firmenich’s tastes business, told AFP at the company’s headquarters at Satigny outside Geneva, “Finding a protein that resembles meat from a vegetable protein is quite complex.”

Avoiding a bad aftertaste is one of the most difficult problems. Pea proteins release bitterness, which the taste buds detect up quickly, according to Butstraen.

According to Jerome Barra, the company’s innovation director, vegetable proteins can include overtones of green apples or pears, a bean aftertaste, astringency, or even a feeling of dryness.

Aromatics professionals can use a broad library of compounds to conceal these flavors or compensate for them with other tastes.

The computer-logged database, according to Barra, is akin to a “piano with 5,000 keys” from which the flavors might be constructed.

Barra stated, “Artificial intelligence can generate millions of possibilities.”

According to him, the algorithms can develop a vast range of flavor combinations while also taking into account altering customer tastes as well as technical and regulatory limits.

They narrow down the elements that experts can use to produce flavors, he explained.

Then they’re put to the test in a kitchen with a chef.

The algorithms can suggest a variety of combinations that human expert aromaticians might not have thought of.

Firmenich has used AI to create a scent that mimics the flavor of grilled meat, with the algorithms also assisting in the identification of similar flavors in plants.

Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine stated, “Plant-based cuisine represents a very major shift in consumption.”

“I see this trend increasing stronger and stronger in the future,” he said, citing meat and dairy replacements as two of the most promising dietary trends.

According to a Credit Suisse analysis, the worldwide market for meat and dairy replacements is presently worth $14 billion, will grow to $143 billion by 2030, and $1.4 trillion by 2050.

With the development of flexitarian diets and concerns about meat’s environmental impact, the market for vegetarian alternatives is rising, thanks to US start-ups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, as well as industry behemoths like Nestle and Unilever.

“Steaks,” according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.