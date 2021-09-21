As the lava from the Canary Islands volcano approaches the sea, there are fears of toxic gas.

On Tuesday, a massive torrent of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was advancing towards the sea, scorching everything in its path and raising fears of deadly gas clouds when it met the water.

Overnight, a fresh fissure appeared on the Cumbre Vieja volcano’s slopes, spewing additional lava and causing hundreds more residents to abandon their homes.

“The lava flow is inevitably heading towards the sea, and there is nothing that can be done,” Angel Victor Torres, regional director of the Canary Islands, stated.

“In the face of this increasing lava flow, which is traveling at 200 meters (655 feet) per hour and has already washed away everything in its path, we are absolutely powerless… and will do so when it makes its journey to the sea.”

The volcano, which is located on the island of La Palma, has displaced 6,100 people and destroyed a considerable number of structures and land across a broad region since erupting on Sunday afternoon, according to island officials.

So far, it has destroyed 185 structures, including 63 dwellings, according to regional authorities.

The volcano straddles a southern slope on La Palma, one of the seven islands that make up the Atlantic archipelago off Morocco’s coast.

Experts warn that when the molten lava reaches the sea, it will release clouds of hazardous gas into the atmosphere, as well as have an impact on the marine ecology. To keep interested bystanders away, the authorities have set up a no-go zone.

“The clouds formed by the combination of seawater and lava are acidic” and “can be harmful if you get too close,” said Patrick Allard, a volcanology expert at the Paris Globe Institute of Physics.

The lava had slowed to roughly 200 meters per hour by Tuesday afternoon, but it was unclear when the white-hot mass of molten rock will reach the sea, which has a temperature of nearly 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,830 degrees Fahrenheit).

Despite the fact that it is now roughly two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the beach, experts warn that its speed can be “very unpredictable.”

“It’s critical not to lose sight of the fact that the emergency is still ongoing, that the volcano is still active, and that we must avoid coming too close to both the lava and the volcano itself,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated.

Long lines of automobiles were visible overnight waiting to exit the area as police sirens screamed and the erupting volcano’s incandescent glow lit up. Brief News from Washington Newsday.