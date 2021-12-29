As the judge delays the trial over the Covid threat, the Maxwell jury ‘progresses.’

As the court warned of a race against time due to the quickly spreading Omicron version of the coronavirus, US jurors indicated they were “making progress” in deciding Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate in her sex crimes trial on Tuesday.

In a case that might see the British socialite spend the rest of her life behind bars, the 12-member New York jury finished their fourth full day of deliberations without reaching a judgment.

“Our deliberations are progressing ahead and we are making progress,” they wrote to judge Alison Nathan in a note requesting dismissal at 5:00 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Nathan granted their request, but warned them that unless they had “unmovable obligations,” they must be prepared to deliberate every day this week until a decision is reached.

They had previously agreed not to meet on Thursday or New Year’s Eve.

Nathan has already requested that jurors extend their daily schedule by one hour, to 6 p.m. (2300 GMT), citing a “astronomical rise” in coronavirus infections in New York City due to the rapidly spreading Omicron strain.

Daily deliberations, according to the judge, are required to prevent cases of Covid-19 among jurors and trial participants, which would force them to quarantine.

She stated that the step would assist “prevent a mistrial,” but added that she did not want to rush the jurors to reach a decision.

Nathan advised them, “You should take as much time as you need.”

If a decision isn’t reached by Wednesday, Nathan told the court she’ll tell the jurors they’ll have to deliberate over the New Year’s Day weekend if they can’t reach a conclusion by the end of the week.

Maxwell, who was 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of grooming young girls for sexual abuse by disgraced late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

After a four-day holiday break, the jury that began deliberating on Maxwell’s fate on December 20 resumed deliberations on Monday.

Prosecutors in the United States said that the daughter of former British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell was a willing participant in Epstein’s activity, which he committed suicide in a US jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial.

Maxwell did not testify, but argued prosecutors had failed to prove her guilt in a defiant statement to the court.

If Maxwell is found guilty on any of the six counts against her, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict. If they can’t agree on any of the accusations, the judge has the option of declaring a mistrial.

