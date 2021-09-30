As the Jobs Support Scheme expires, the United Kingdom faces a social crisis.

The furlough system in the United Kingdom, which has kept millions of private-sector workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic, is set to cease on Thursday, with forecasts of a surge in unemployment and a drop in living standards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration has spent nearly?70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the majority of wages for employees who are unable to work due to illness or other reasons, helping to keep the official unemployment rate low.

In a report released Thursday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) stated, “Despite this success, considerable obstacles persist in the labor market.”

“These include more job losses when the furlough program expires, low re-employment rates for those laid off, and significant vacancies in some industries.”

A total of 12 million people have been on furlough, with one million workers still receiving benefits until the end of the shutdown.

More over a quarter of those who remain work in construction and manufacturing.

“If they are made unemployed, these persons are vulnerable to chronically low living standards,” the IFS noted, highlighting the fact that many of them were the sole adult wage earner in their household.

Londoners and older workers will also be among those hardest hurt by the scheme’s demise, according to the IFS.

Despite accounting for 14 percent of all UK employment, workers in London accounted for nearly 20% of those still using the program in July, according to the report.

According to Daniel Tomlinson, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank that advocates for greater living standards, the emergency employment package “helped younger workers weather the pandemic at first… (but) older workers are now more likely to be furloughed.”

The government’s proposal to cut unemployment benefits by?20 per week from next month, Tomlinson added in a separate review of the 18-month furlough scheme, will exacerbate the situation.

He said that the “cut to Universal Credit… will bring the real value of unemployment benefit to its lowest level since the early 1990s” amid strong UK inflation caused in part by rising energy prices.

In a time of hardship for many, Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has led the charge against the cut to universal credit, calling it “morally and economically wrong.”

Rishi Sunak, who announced the vacation scheme just weeks after being named finance minister, said he was “very proud” of the project, as well as the workers and businesses involved.

“With the (economic) recovery well underway and over one million job openings, now is the ideal time for the scheme to come to an end,” says the report. Brief News from Washington Newsday.