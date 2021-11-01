As the international border between Australia and New Zealand reopens, there are emotional reunions in Sydney.

Families were reunited in poignant scenes at Sydney’s international airport on Monday, over 600 days after a pandemic lockdown closed Australia’s border.

Australia has officially eliminated its ban on citizens traveling outside the country without permission, and the country’s two main cities, Sydney and Melbourne, now enable vaccinated Australians to enter without any form of quarantine.

In reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, Australia imposed some of the world’s strictest border controls on March 20 last year, effectively barring practically all access to the island continent. The country was termed a “hermit state” by critics.

Families have been split across continents, and tens of thousands of citizens have been stuck abroad, with those granted entry compelled to pay thousands of dollars and agree to stay in a hotel room for 14 days.

Tim Turner, who hadn’t seen his son in almost a year, thought it was “quite brilliant” that they could now reconcile.

He told reporters at the airport that landing in Sydney was “wonderful, amazing.”

The resumption of regular international flights was “a long time coming” for Australian carrier Qantas, which had grounded much of its fleet for more than 18 months.

He stated, “It’s lovely to see Australians reconcile with loved ones after such a long time apart.”

It was a “great day for Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Facebook, adding that the country was now “ready for take-off!”

After such a long shutdown, travel is likely to start slowly, with low passenger numbers on the initial flights to arrive.

More than a million foreign residents remain stranded in Australia, unable to visit friends or family abroad due to the loosened travel laws that only apply to Australian citizens.

In addition, some Australian states with lower vaccination rates will remain practically blocked to the rest of the globe due to obligatory and expensive 14-day hotel quarantine regulations.