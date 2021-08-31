As the Indoor Mask Mandate takes effect, Chicago issues citations to 20 businesses.

On August 20, Chicago reintroduced an interior mask requirement, and companies are already feeling the effects.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office stated that the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) issued 20 citations for failure to comply between August 20 and August 29. A total of 16 businesses have received “notices to rectify.”

In an official statement, Lightfoot’s office said, “As instances continue to climb in Chicago, BACP is putting all establishments on high notice and letting them know that we will be strictly enforcing the City of Chicago mask mandate.”

Chica, in “all indoor public places, including bars and restaurants, gyms, condo and multi-residential complex common areas, and private clubs.” Since before this new regulation, masks have been needed in locations including public transportation, hospitals, and schools.

In certain circumstances, such as when people need to eat or drink, the rule permits for the acceptable removal of masks. Masks can be removed indoors by customers obtaining specialized services that need their face to be exposed, such as facial treatments and beard grooming.

On Monday, the state of Illinois enacted a similar indoor mask requirement for the whole state.

The BACP conducted 55 investigations of potentially infringing companies during the first weekend that the Chicago rule was in effect. As a result, 16 citations and eight notices to fix were issued. The latter were issued for failing to show information warning that masks would be required indoors, among other things. A total of 61 investigations were carried out.

In a statement, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stated, “With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to rise, now is the time to re-institute this step to prevent further spread and save lives.” “We’re keeping a careful eye on the data in the hopes that this is just a blip on the radar and that we’ll be able to bend the COVID curve like we have in the past.”

With the Delta variety spreading across the United States, various states and territories, including Oregon, Louisiana, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington state, and Washington, D.C., have enacted additional mask requirements regardless of vaccination status. Only the unvaccinated are subject to regulations in New York, California, Connecticut, and Illinois. San Francisco, New York City, and Honolulu, for example, have. This is a condensed version of the information.