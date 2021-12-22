As the holidays approach, stocks rise.

Dealers said encouraging US data helped investors put aside Omicron coronavirus concerns as European and US stock markets climbed in low-volume, pre-holiday trade on Wednesday.

Despite the rise of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, most indexes extended their gains following their recent sell-off, with statistics suggesting that American consumers were even more optimistic about the economy in December.

Concerns that the government’s efforts to contain the latest wave of coronavirus might suffocate the economy sent stocks plunging on Monday.

The British pound strengthened as traders analyzed official statistics showing a slower-than-expected economic recovery and anticipated a Covid-driven decrease in the fourth quarter.

The dollar was mixed against the euro and the yen after the US third-quarter economic growth was revised higher to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent in an update.

The natural gas market fell from Tuesday’s record-breaking performance, but oil prices continued to rise.

“Investors are prepared to hibernate for the holidays, and we’ll want to know a lot more about Omicron’s trajectory — and the probability of further limits to contain it, as well as how long those constraints will be in place,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“For the time being, the markets have just about managed to hold on to the concept that Omicron’s impact will be transitory, to use central bankers’ favorite term of 2021.”

“If that changes, we could see a sharper sell-off in global stocks as growth estimates for 2022 are quickly revised.”

Thus, data showing that consumer confidence in the United States increased this month was a positive sign that Omicron might not pull the rug out from under the economy.

Despite the hurdles, consumers remain optimistic, “laying the foundation for further growth in early 2022,” according to Lynn Franco, head of economic indicators at the Conference Board, which conducts the consumer sentiment survey.

“Crucially, inflation fears have eased after reaching a 13-year high last month, implying that concerns about rising prices are leveling off,” said Matt Weller, head of global research at Forex.com.

Global markets had recovered from a brutal Omicron-fueled sell-off on Tuesday, but natural gas prices had soared to new highs due to winter demand and supply concerns, fueling inflation fears.

In recent months, consumers and policymakers have been concerned about rising costs, with central banks beginning to withdraw stimulus and tighten monetary policy to battle rising prices.

Higher interest rates limit economic activity, and the year-and-a-half-long rise across markets has come to an end with the advent of the Omicron danger. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.