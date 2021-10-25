As the Hertz deal fuels the latest surge, Tesla flirts with $1 trillion in market value.

Investors welcomed a hefty order from Hertz and shrugged aside criticism from a US car safety inspector as Tesla became the latest US tech behemoth to exceed $1 trillion in market value on Monday.

Elon Musk’s company’s stock was up 9.3% to $994.22 at 1735 GMT, giving it a market valuation of just under $1 trillion after previously exceeding that threshold.

The spike came after Hertz, the world’s largest rental car company, announced an order for 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of 2022, becoming the latest mainstream auto company to embrace electric vehicle technology.

The Hertz announcement came on the heels of good Tesla earnings last week, which demonstrated the company’s resiliency in the face of a semiconductor shortage that has impacted rival automakers more severely.

Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price objective on Tesla to $1,200 from $894, citing the company’s “exceptional” revenue in the most recent quarter despite supply chain issues.

Tesla will “show the capabilities of the Trillion dollar Tesla” over the next 12 to 18 months, according to Morgan Stanley, as it ramps up production and expands its capacity, model offerings, and service offerings.

A letter from the National Transportation Safety Board chastising Musk for failing to adopt crucial recommendations to protect the automaker’s driver assistance programs was missed at Monday’s rally.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated in a September 2017 study on a fatal accident in Florida a year prior that Tesla’s driver assistance system was prone to being used on roads for which it was not built. Tesla’s software also missed indicators that the driver was disengaged.

Tesla was encouraged by the EPA to include protections that would confine the system to the locations for which it was designed and alert the driver if he or she became disengaged.

The other five automakers who received NTSB recommendations responded with a list of actions they were implementing.

“Tesla is the only manufacturer that has not responded to our suggestions in a formal manner,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote.

Homendy described a second tragic collision in California in 2018, which similarly occurred on a road not designed for driver assistance systems and involved a disengaged operator.

“Our investigations into crashes involving your company’s vehicles have clearly demonstrated that the possibility for misuse necessitates a system design revision to assure safety,” Homendy wrote.

The announcement from Hertz, on the other hand, was given more weight by investors.

The car rental behemoth, which emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, stated that electric cars (EV) would be beneficial. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.