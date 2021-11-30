As the G7 urges action, Biden says Omicron is “not a cause for panic.”

G7 health ministers called for “immediate action” to stop the spread of the newly found Omicron Covid-19 variation around the world on Monday, but US Vice President Joe Biden said the strain is “not a cause for alarm.”

As the new strain found last week spreads fast across Europe, Asia, and North America, Australia and Japan have joined a growing number of countries implementing additional travel restrictions or closing their borders.

However, Biden warned Americans that he does not expect further lockdowns or travel restrictions as a result of Omicron for the time being.

Omicron’s emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were reported. While no deaths have been reported, and it’s unclear how infectious or vaccine-resistant the strain will be, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19.

Many countries, particularly in Western Europe, have already faced with dramatic increases in cases and have implemented forced mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews, or lockdowns, leaving companies fearful of yet another bleak holiday season.

“The world community is faced with the possibility of a new, at first evaluation, highly transmissible strain of COVID-19, which requires urgent action,” G7 health ministers stated after emergency talks.

The World Health Organization declared the overall danger from Omicron to be “very high,” warning that any significant increase would put strain on health systems and result in additional deaths.

“If another big Covid-19 rise is triggered by Omicron, the implications could be severe,” the WHO said, adding that “the total worldwide risk associated with the new VOC (variant of concern) Omicron is rated as extremely high.”

Scientists in South Africa said they had discovered a new variety with at least ten mutations, compared to three for Beta and two for Delta — the strain that disrupted global recovery and forced millions of people to return to lockdown around the world.

Doctor Angelique Coetzee of South Africa, who first raised the alarm about Omicron, said the instances she studied suggested the symptoms were milder than previous varieties.

Biden stated that the US was in an excellent position to restrict the spread of Omicron.

“Today, we have more instruments to battle the variant than we’ve ever had before,” he said, adding that current vaccines should work against the new variety, with boosters boosting protection.

Pfizer and the backers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V both stated they were working on Omicron versions of their Covid-19 vaccines, while US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it would on Friday.