As the Fed prepares for a faster taper, most Asian markets are retreating.

Investors were cautiously awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to announce a faster removal of its huge financial support, just as the Omicron variation fans concerns about the economy.

Pressure is increasing on central banks around the world to act to rein in spiraling inflation, which has been fueled this year by high oil prices, long-running supply chain snafus, and rising demand.

Last week’s data indicated that US consumer prices grew at their quickest rate in four decades in November, all but confirming that the Federal Reserve will seek to terminate its massive bond-buying program sooner than expected, allowing it to begin raising interest rates by mid-2022.

For the past few months, the thought of the end of central bank largesse, which was put in place at the start of the crisis, has been a big drag on global equity markets, putting a halt to a rally that saw many markets hit record or multi-year highs.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said, “The market is already expecting a faster… tapering to be revealed and presently prices approximately three Fed rises in 2022.”

“The (policy board) will also present a new set of predictions, with the past two iterations in June and September resulting in economic upgrades and expected rate hikes being pushed back.”

“Since June, the data flow has effectively delivered additional evidence of inflationary pressures, so the question now is how much more hawkish will the Fed pivot be.”

However, OANDA’s Edward Moya expressed fear that the bank would make a mistake now that it has finally backtracked on its long-held position that inflation will be just temporary.

“The biggest worry for investors is that the Fed will make a policy mistake,” he said, adding that “the answer won’t come until after the (policy) decision and news conference.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England will announce their decisions on Thursday, after the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday.

Asia suffered after a day of selling on Wall Street, headed by tech businesses that are more vulnerable to increasing interest rates.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, and Bangkok all dropped, but Shanghai was just slightly lower. Despite this, Hong Kong rose after three days of losses, with tiny increases in Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta.

The increase in infections caused by the is adding to the general sense of doom and gloom. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.