As the Fed meets, Wall Street stocks are at all-time highs.

The Federal Reserve is ready to unveil the start date for tapering of its massive monetary stimulus, which has kept the world’s largest economy afloat during the pandemic, as stock markets in the United States hit new highs Tuesday.

Following record closing levels on Monday, all three major Wall Street indices moved higher at the opening bell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both establishing fresh all-time highs.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent in afternoon trading, with BP, the world’s largest energy company, suffering from mixed quarterly reports.

Frankfurt gained 0.9 percent in the eurozone, while Paris gained 0.3 percent.

Asian stock markets dipped as investors remained concerned about the outlook, with Hong Kong and Shanghai being pulled down by China’s newest Covid outbreak, which prompted officials to reinstate severe containment measures.

The US Federal Reserve is likely to reveal plans to begin trimming its massive stimulus program as the economy rebounds on Wednesday, following a two-day meeting.

The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years the next day as inflation continues to rise.

“As we prepare for the Fed’s tapering announcement and a probable rate hike from the BoE, the focus has switched to central banks,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“This is a significant departure from the dominating policy backdrop of the previous 18 months, but it is, of course, a sign that things are moving on from the emergency phase as economy improves and inflation rises.”

Traders are preparing for the end of the cheap cash period, which has helped rocket markets to record or multi-year highs, while numerous countries have already begun to raise interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced on Tuesday that it would no longer artificially maintain low three-year bond yields, making it the latest central bank to abandon its easy money policy.

The Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, however, is the main focus of interest.

This month, the US government is expected to begin decreasing its bond-buying program.

The Fed’s inflation forecast and timetable for rising borrowing costs will almost certainly be at the top of the discussion.

According to Standard Chartered Bank analyst Steve Englander, the meeting’s major focus “will be far more on the Fed’s inflation stance than tapering.”

“The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than expected by the (Fed policy board).”

