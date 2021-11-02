As the Fed meets, stock markets are mixed.

Stocks differed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began a major meeting aimed at revealing the start date for reducing its massive cash stimulus program, which has kept the world’s largest economy afloat through the crisis.

Around lunchtime, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent, with heavyweight energy firm BP suffering from mixed quarterly earnings.

In early afternoon trade in the eurozone, Frankfurt gained 0.5 percent and Paris gained 0.3 percent.

The US Federal Reserve is likely to reveal plans to begin trimming its massive stimulus program as the economy rebounds on Wednesday, following a two-day meeting.

The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years the next day as inflation continues to rise.

“As we prepare for the Fed’s tapering announcement and a probable rate hike from the BoE, the focus has switched to central banks,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“This is a significant departure from the dominating policy backdrop of the previous 18 months, but it is, of course, a sign that things are moving on from the emergency phase as economy improves and inflation rises.”

Traders are preparing for the end of the cheap cash period, which has helped rocket markets to record or multi-year highs, while numerous countries have already begun to raise interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced on Tuesday that it would no longer artificially maintain low three-year bond yields, making it the latest central bank to abandon its easy money policy.

The Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, however, is the main focus of interest.

This month, the US government is expected to begin decreasing its bond-buying program.

The Fed’s inflation forecast and timetable for rising borrowing costs will almost certainly be at the top of the discussion.

According to Standard Chartered Bank analyst Steve Englander, the meeting’s major focus “will be far more on the Fed’s inflation stance than tapering.”

“The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than expected by the (Fed policy board).”

On Monday, Wall Street closed at a new high, thanks to a good earnings season in which the vast majority of firms exceeded forecasts, despite concerns about the impact of rising input costs and rising Covid infections in the third quarter.

On Tuesday, Pfizer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for 2021, citing the latest spike in Covid-19 immunizations, as well as regulatory approvals for boosters and doses for younger groups.

This year, the company anticipates a revenue of $36 billion from vaccines.

Asian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.