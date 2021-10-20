As the Fed considers tapering, Asian markets are mostly up.

On Wednesday, most Asian markets surged again, continuing a global rally fueled by solid profits, as investors awaited words from the Federal Reserve as it prepared to conclude its massive financial stimulus program.

Progress on US Vice President Joe Biden’s huge spending bill boosted sentiment even more, while bitcoin edged closer to a new high when a new financial instrument to invest in the cryptocurrency began trading in New York.

Strong profit reports from big-name companies over the last week have boosted traders’ confidence that the business sector is, for the time being, weathering a recent slowdown in economic growth, supply chain concerns, and rising inflation.

The newest positives from the reporting season include Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, and Netflix, which join major Wall Street banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley last week.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Bangkok, and Manila all saw gains, while Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul had modest declines.

At the open, London, Paris, and Frankfurt all slid.

Rising prices and the cessation of central bank handouts cast a pall over the economy.

Concerns over out-of-control inflation have prompted several central banks to raise interest rates already, with more to follow soon, and the thought of an end to the age of cheap money has slowed an 18-month equities surge.

While other countries have already begun the tightening cycle, the Fed’s disproportionate influence in the global economy has everyone’s attention.

With the US economy on the mend, policymakers have indicated that they will begin to trim their massive bond-buying program before the end of the year.

However, the key concerns now are when the Fed will start tapering and when it will raise interest rates, with some analysts predicting a rate hike in mid-2022.

Board member Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that the bank should start winding down next month, and that while a rate hike was “still some time off” as inflation moderated, the near term would be “important.” The Fed “may move forward rate hikes” if price increases do not moderate by January.

Michelle Bowman, another board member, was similarly in favor of a November start, stating that any benefits of ongoing asset purchases would certainly be outweighed by the possible expenses.

