As the Fed avoids major surprises, stocks rally on Evergrande assurances.

Stock markets were higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from recent steep losses, as worries about Chinese property behemoth Evergrande faded, and the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low, as expected.

The dollar rose versus other major currencies, as oil prices remained stable.

News that Evergrande has agreed to a plan to repay interest on one of its significant debts calmed nerves, averting a default that many feared would wreak havoc on the domestic and global economies.

Evergrande’s property unit, Hengda, stated in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it had arranged a plan to pay interest due on its 2025 bond, which is worth 232 million yuan ($35.9 million).

Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, said, “It feels like we’ve resolved that Evergrande isn’t going to be the start of a financial disaster.” “A sense of serenity has returned.”

Later, the Fed said it hopes to be able to begin withdrawing the stimulus it gave during the pandemic “soon.”

For the time being, the carefully regarded statement kept policy unchanged, but new estimates from central bankers show that the first interest rate hike is expected next year.

The asset purchases were a “vital tool” in supporting the economy and functioning markets, according to Powell, but their usefulness has decreased.

After a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated that the economy has recovered to the point where the central bank might lower the pace of purchases “if recovery continues generally as expected.”

During Powell’s press conference, US markets moved around a bit, but they mostly held on to gains made earlier in the day after the comforting news on Evergrande.

According to Cliff Hodge, Chief Investment Officer at Cornerstone Wealth, investor reaction to the Fed was “rather muted.”

“In comparison to a somewhat surprising hawkish dot plot, which now increases the likelihood of a rate hike in 2022, the lack of a formal taper statement is unambiguously dovish,” Hodge added.

“At first glance, Powell looks to have threaded the needle once more.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.0 percent to 34,258.32. (close)

S&P 500: Up 1.0 percent to 4,395.64 in New York (close)

New York – Nasdaq: 14,896.85, up 1.0 percent (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 1.5 percent to 7,083.37. (close)

DAX is up 1.0 percent to 15,506.74 in Frankfurt (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.3 percent to 6,637.00. (close)

EURO STOXX 50: 4,150.19, up 1.3 percent (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.7 percent at 29,639.40. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,628.49, up 0.4 percent (close)

