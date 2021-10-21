As the Evergrande sale fails, most Asian markets rise, with Hong Kong swinging.

Most Asian markets rallied on Thursday, following another solid Wall Street lead, as positive profits quelled inflation and taper fears, although Hong Kong fluctuated and Evergrande plummeted as the property giant reopened trade after announcing a unit sale had fallen through.

For much of this year, as central banks have been forced to tighten their ultra-loose, pandemic-era monetary policies, rising global prices have sent shivers through trading floors, but a spate of broadly on-target or forecast-beating business reports has provided a much-needed balm.

After the latest results, the Dow and S&P 500 closed within spitting distance of new highs, while traders dismissed a Federal Reserve economic summary that said transportation constraints and a shortage of goods had resulted in “significantly elevated prices” in most areas of the US, slowing growth.

Most of Asia followed suit, with Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta extending the week’s gain, but Tokyo and Wellington fell back.

Hong Kong’s stock market fluctuated between positive and negative territory, with troubled Evergrande losing more than 12% after resuming trading after a 17-day suspension following the announcement that the planned sale of its property services subsidiary had fallen through.

It also said it couldn’t guarantee it would satisfy its debt obligations, just days before a 30-day grace period on an offshore bond expires this weekend, prompting fears of default and a huge reorganization.

United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that the firm’s share price “is going to take the elevator down” without “the infusion of cash from the sale” of assets.

Evergrande Property Services Group had hoped that the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 percent interest would give it with much-needed funds to service its debts.

The services division’s stock dropped more than 4%, while Hopson Development, the company involved in the buyout talks, climbed more than 5%.

The news will rekindle concerns about the wider economy, given that the property sector accounts for a large portion of GDP and several other developers have lately missed loan payment deadlines.

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Nonetheless, statements from top officials at the People’s Bank of China over the weekend reassuring investors that the crises’ consequences might be managed.

Hong Kong’s stock markets appeared to be reacting to the news. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.