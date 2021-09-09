As the Eurozone recovers, the ECB reduces its pandemic stimulus.

The European Central Bank took a small step toward reducing pandemic-era stimulus on Thursday, but sought to reassure markets that it will continue to help the eurozone recovery.

As economic activity improves and inflation rises, the ECB’s 25-member governing council announced it would lower the pace of its enormous monthly bond purchases.

The ECB’s main instrument to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing plan (PEPP), which aims to keep credit affordable in the eurozone.

The Frankfurt institution stated in a statement that “the governing council considers that favourable financing circumstances can be maintained with a modestly lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters.”

The ECB did not alter the scheme’s size or expiration date, which is slated for March 2022.

The ECB emphasized its “flexibility” in helping the euro zone economy, saying it was “ready to alter all of its instruments, as necessary.”

The focus now switches to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference at 1230 GMT, where she, like all central bankers, will have to decide when and how to reduce stimulus without jeopardizing the recovery.

At a time when the Delta variety is driving up infection levels across Europe, analysts expect Lagarde to emphasize that the slower PEPP pace does not imply a “tapering” or the beginning of the end of the bank’s pandemic support.

The Federal Reserve in the United States has indicated that it may begin reducing stimulus measures by the end of the year, but recent data has cast doubt on that timeframe.

Since March, the ECB has been buying debt at a “much greater” rate than it was at the start of the year, economists say, amounting to approximately 80 billion euros each month.

According to analysts who had expected the fourth-quarter pace to slow to 60-70 billion euros per month, the fourth-quarter pace might now slow to 60-70 billion euros per month.

The ECB’s governing council kept its ultra-loose monetary policy in place on Thursday, as expected.

It maintained historic low interest rates, including a negative bank deposit rate, which means lenders pay to park surplus cash at the ECB.

It also left in place a pre-pandemic bond-buying scheme known as APP, which is currently sucking up 20 billion euros in corporate and government debt per month.

The measures, as well as ultra-cheap bank loans, are intended.